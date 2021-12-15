The evidence coming out of the Jan. 6 bipartisan congressional committee on the insurrection should worry every American.
It is clear that not only did we have a president pursue illegal means to try to dismantle democracy, overthrow a legitimate government and thumb his nose to the will of the people, we had a complicit media in Fox News willing to help him.
Three Fox network on-air personalities and President Donald Trump’s own son, Don Jr., tried to help him by trying to save him. They texted Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to tell Trump that instigation of the Jan. 6 rioters had gone too far and to stop it, with Don Jr. saying “He’s got to condemn this s- — ASAP.”
Two Fox News anchors Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity called on Trump’s chief of staff to convince the president to halt the insurrection, according to records provided under subpoena to the Jan. 6 committee by Meadows.
Ingraham texted: “Mark, president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”
Hannity texted: “Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol.”
There’s no speculation here. These are actual text messages that show purported news people have been shameless backers of the person they’re supposed to objectively cover.
The House on Tuesday night debated requesting contempt of Congress charges against Meadows, as recommended Monday by a unanimous vote by the committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
We’ve had corrupt presidents before. What should worry Americans more than the corruption of Trump is that a major media organization, Fox News, tried to have his back. They failed, but their failure is not the point here.
Their complicity in backing Trump’s crimes with their enormous power should worry every American who tries to get real information on its government. Ingraham’s “all of us” phrase says everything. Fox is not objective news. It has taken sides. Trump’s side. The wrong side.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the last legitimate journalist at Fox News, Chris Wallace, left Sunday, announcing he would join CNN. Fox News is merely a propaganda machine and should be ignored by anyone wanting straight news about their government.
Fox News’ sins are worse then the corruption of Trump. We expect politicians to be corrupt, but we don’t expect the same from news organizations.
Conservative media NewsMaxTV and One America News Network did not televise the insurrection hearings.
This all comes in the context of Fox and Trump already taking hold of election infrastructure for their own purposes.
Scary, indeed. Americans have the power to change the establishment of Fox News as a state-run media. Stop supporting Trump and his minions and stop watching Fox News.
