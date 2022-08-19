The judiciary in America has power to hold political parties and other bad actors to account. And those who threaten that judiciary do so to remove or weaken its power and gain more for themselves.
That’s the latest brazen tactic by ex-President Donald Trump and his supporters to regain power and weaken the democratic norms that hold them in check.
Trump unleashed a flurry of rabid followers by criticizing the judge who signed the search warrant for his Mar-A-Lago estate. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart has since been smothered with death threats to him and his family. Online trolls have whipped up the faithful spouting anti-Semitic slurs. The synagogue Reinhart attends canceled a service because of the risk.
Trump has done little to call off his dogs, claiming that the search, which recovered files of classified information, was unlawful persecution. A copy of the search warrant including the names of the FBI agents listed on the warrant was leaked in another attempt to intimidate. Those names were redacted when the document was officially released by the courts.
A man who posted threats to the FBI on Trump’s social media later stormed the Cincinnati FBI office and was killed.
Former Vice President Mike Pence publicly called for Republican faithful to Trump to cease and desist their threats to federal authorities. He told “fellow Republicans” that calls to “defund” the FBI are just as bad as calls on the left to defund police.
Trump’s complicity in the threats to judges is unprecedented.
“Threats against judges fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities strike at the very core of our democracy,” U.S. Second Circuit Judge Richard J. Sullivan, chair of the Judicial Conference Committee on Judicial Security, said in a statement issued recently in the aftermath of the search and reported by the Associated Press.
In 2014, the U.S. Marshals Service handled 768 threat-like communications aimed at judges and court employees. Last year, it handled 4,500.
Experts say Trump’s railing against a judge that ruled against his business in his first presidential campaign normalized attacks on judges.
At one time, everyone realized that threatening a judge was not acceptable, said Barbara Lynn, chief judge for the northern district of Texas, to the Associated Press. “Now I think there are a lot of people that don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”
Political observers say the attack of an independent judiciary threatens democracy itself.
“This is a classic precursor of a democratic breakdown,” said Steve Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist and co-author of How Democracies Die. “To call this a warning sign is an understatement.”
The ex-president, as we have seen, will stop at nothing to destroy the institutions of democracy. Those who support him are complicit.
