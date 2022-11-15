The narrative that voters thought the country was headed in the "wrong direction" but voted for the party in power anyway is a flawed analysis and requires a fact-based rebuttal.
But the losing party and mainstream media seem willing to hold to the misguided logic and narratives while ignoring some of the real reasons people thought the country was headed in the "wrong direction."
We offer three reasons: Democracy was attacked and voting was delegitimized, the political speech was insulting and ugly, and women faced an affront to their personal rights like never before. Add to that insurrectionists physically attacking our Capitol and Russia invading free Ukraine, the first such invasion since World War II.
Sounds like enough "wrong direction" to us, but not attributable to the incumbent president.
A widely distributed AP-NORC poll published in late June reported 85% of respondents said the country was on the wrong track, though the details of what that meant were somewhat unclear. Obviously, people said the economy was bad due to high inflation, even with a historically low jobless rate.
We doubt people would favoring letting Russians invade Ukraine without resistance so gas prices could be lower.
By September, President Joe Biden’s approval rating went up from 36% to 45%, and that 45% had a margin of error of 10%. So Biden’s approval could have been as high as 55%.
Election analysts have recently reported that indeed people voted based on their opposition to the Dobbs ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. And they came out in big numbers. Young people came out like never before. Some people said they only voted because our election system was being challenged.
Republicans could not blow up the economic issues enough to overcome those fundamental issues of standing up for democracy and voting against those who would take away rights. We believe those were the leading indicators of "wrong direction."
But the narrative persisted because it blew up the story and created dramatic narrative for certain media and those who would amplify it.
As the vote totals spoke, the "wrong direction" turned out to be more about American ideals that the American economy.
