Why it matters: Inspection reports of facilities that house ICE detainees reveal that much more oversight is needed.
Public documents that took years to obtain paint a disturbing picture of the state of immigrant detention centers in the U.S.
A National Public Radio News probe uncovered more than 1,600 pages of reports on ICE detention centers detailing allegations of “barbaric” and “negligent” mistreatment of detainees.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has numerous centers spread across the country as well as contracting with county jails to house detainees. The detainees aren’t there for criminal reasons but on civil grounds.
ICE says the centers are to house noncitizens to secure their presence for immigration proceedings or removal from the U.S. or those that it determines are a public safety or flight risk during the custody determination process. As ICE’s website states, detention is non-punitive.
But for many detainees, the conditions and treatment outlined in the inspection reports make clear they are treated not only as prisoners but as poorly cared for or abused animals.
In one facility, a nurse ignored a detainee who urgently asked for an inhaler to treat his asthma. In another, a detainee was sent into a jail’s general population with an open wound — no bandages — still with surgical drains in place. Jail staff at one facility was locking mentally ill detainees in restraint chairs without justification and using pepper spray when it was not warranted.
And make no mistake that these are not just centers on the U.S.-Mexico border that have gotten recent publicity. NPR’s investigation included a 2019 inspection report of the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River that contained troubling observations. “Jail Staff place detainees on a 23-hour lockdown in housing units without a due process hearing.” Transgender detainee reports being “harassed and tormented.” A number of notes were about conditions, including “There is a lack of general cleaning with dirty floors and drain covers.” And this one about leadership: “The Sherburne Jail Commander does not maintain immediate use of force videos for a minimum of 30 months.”
It’s clear that access to the reports and examination of the information are crucial to shedding light on what is going on in these facilities. And it shouldn’t have been so difficult to obtain the information.
NPR filed a Freedom of Information, or FOIA, request in 2019 to get the inspection reports, but the government refused to turn them over. Eventually, after going through the appeals process, NPR filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security in September 2020. Two years later, a judge ruled that the Biden administration had violated FOIA and ordered release of the files. The government finally provided the documents in spring 2023. Even then, 600 pages were initially omitted.
The inhumane methods in the detention centers and jails are unacceptable and act as concrete evidence of why public scrutiny of government is so crucial. Although the detention centers are typically run by private for-profit entities, the U.S. government is ultimately responsible for people in their care.
Oversight by the administration must be stepped up and access to the records must be made more readily available — not years after too many lives have been affected or in some cases lost.
