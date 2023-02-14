For local and area residents, watching the steady transformation of the east side of Mankato has been stunning.
The east side of Highway 22, not long ago mostly farm fields, continues to see new development.
The most dramatic construction — the massive Walmart distribution center — kicked things off in 2015, becoming an anchor for other commercial and industrial developments north of Highway 14 and east of Highway 22.
The building of new warehouses and manufacturing plants has continued over the years, with many of the new buildings largely unnoticed by much of the public as it’s happened in an area not routinely traveled by most people.
Much more noticeable has been the residential and commercial development east of 22 near the $50 million Prairie Winds Middle School.
Developer Mike Drummer kicked off much of the apartment, townhome and housing development, with other developers joining to build more housing, senior living communities and commercial spaces.
Rochester developer Todd Severson created ambitious plans for a 35-acre site behind Kohls for everything from apartments and restaurants to retail and a hotel.
While the project, like many, was slowed when the pandemic hit, a Kwik Trip, restaurant and professional offices have gone up, with more to come.
A new truck travel center opening last year on County Road 12 leaped the edge of development farther east than any other before.
Now, a Prior Lake firm is proposing a plan to bring hundreds of new homes to a 105-acre site
The development, with 112 single-family homes, 713 apartment units, and commercial uses, is on the site just east of where Hoffman Road ends at Blue Earth County Road 12.
The east end of the development will bring Mankato only about 1 mile from the edge of Eagle Lake.
There are sometimes comments that Mankato and North Mankato are becoming overbuilt with housing, particularly apartments.
But the area continues to see high demand for everything from market-rate rentals to high-end single-family homes and attached single-family dwellings, as detailed in a Feb. 8 Free Press editorial.
People continue to move to Greater Mankato from all over south-central Minnesota and there is a recent trend of more people, particularly those in their 30s and 40s, moving out of the Twin Cities to rural Minnesota cities.
Local cities and counties have generally planned well to accommodate orderly growth, adding and upgrading key roads and other infrastructure.
No one wants rapid, uncontrolled growth and the problems it brings. The Greater Mankato area continues to be blessed with good growth and development that brings more jobs, more entertainment options and more housing. It is up to local governments and developers to continue ensuring that growth is orderly.
