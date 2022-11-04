Mankato residents and civic leaders may see the recent boom in residential housing as promising and even inspiring, but past lessons about development risk can be hard to remember or relearn when economic times are good.
An in-depth report in last Sunday’s Free Press detailed some 1,383 apartments, townhomes or lots for single family development proposed to the city of Mankato. It detailed a very tight rental housing market with just a 1.3% vacancy rate and showed Mankato’s population has grown a robust 37% since 2000.
In the past 10 months, the city has reviewed 20 housing projects big and small. If all the apartment units are built, it would increase the supply of rental housing by 10% in Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake.
All of that sounds like good news. Experts say Mankato hasn’t seen a building boom like this in decades. Greater Mankato Growth has begun advertising the area on billboards along jam-packed highways in the Twin Cities metro.
But the boom comes at a time of rising interest rates, which have doubled in the last year, and inflation in building materials. Some developers believe some of the projects may not come to fruition. But even if half of the units aren’t built, the number of units built will be the most in 20 years.
The demand for housing appears strong. More and more millennials and Gen-Zers appear to be staying in Mankato after graduating from one of the five area colleges, though that information is only anecdotal.
Mankato has not been immune from recessions and other economic woes. Subdivisions and projects planned in the early 1980s ended up failing, and cities like Mankato and others had to eat the infrastructure cost and eventually sell lots at steep discounts.
It’s a reminder that development risks are not borne by developers alone.
The area may be relatively immune to big recessions with a strong diversity of employment and businesses. Health care, education, manufacturing, retail and government make up sizeable chunks of the Mankato economy, and the diversity keeps Mankato from being a single industry town or region.
Still, it’s important to keep tabs on the level of risk a city is willing to take with booming development. Unbridled city infrastructure spending may eventually challenge debt limits and bond ratings.
And we’ve seen the economic devastation a pandemic can create. When the next pandemic strikes, what assurance do developers and their municipal partners have that the proximity of apartment living will be the highest risk? If it’s shown a pandemic spread is more pervasive to people who live in close proximity to teach other, what will keep renters in their apartments?
And we have plenty of examples of economic cratering that ends up being shouldered by taxpayers, starting with the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s to the financial meltdown of 2008.
We’re often out front championing Mankato development, and we certainly don’t want to be the buzzkill in these exciting economic times, but a little caution and fiscal conservatism can temper undue exuberance when it comes to taxpayer financial commitments.
