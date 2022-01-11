People are always interested in new developments coming to the area.
Announcements of new restaurants or stores always draw excitement for the new option and also elicit a list of other brands they wish would come to the Mankato area, be it an IHOP or a Trader Joe’s.
Social media users especially seem to get fired up over new apartments that have gone up or are in the works.
Inevitably the top comments are similar: Why are they building market-rate or luxury apartments when we need more affordable housing? Why doesn’t the city push to get more affordable housing first?
For starters, everyone wants to see more affordable housing, including city officials, employers and residents.
But there is a limited number of things local governments can do to juice up affordable housing stock.
And some in the public seem to forget that it is private business and the free market that bring new developments, not government.
Construction costs, particularly in the last couple of years, have skyrocketed. Those who take the financial risk to invest in new construction or extensive renovation projects can only do it if they see a rate of return that will cover the payback costs of their loans and make some profit.
Increasingly that means private developers rarely can find ways to make lower-cost rentals pay off.
Affordable housing developments are generally only financially feasible if federal low-income housing tax credits are part of the package. Developers who qualify and pledge to keep rents at a certain lower level use the tax credits to make a project feasible.
But with affordable housing in short supply virtually everywhere, demand for the tax credits is astronomical and the amount of federal funding for the tax credits far short of demand.
The recent American Rescue Plan, which poured $1.9 trillion into the economy, will provide some temporary relief. The city of Mankato plans to use about $900,000 of the $10 million in rescue funding it got to go toward affordable housing projects.
There have long been calls for changing federal policies to better spur affordable housing development, but for now the limited amount of federal tax credits available is the main public tool to aid rental projects that are more affordable.
But the private market can certainly help. Mainly by simply building more housing — single-family and apartments — in areas such as Mankato where demand for housing is high.
The more new market-rate apartments there are means less demand and competition for previously existing properties. An article from the Minneapolis Federal Reserve a few years ago showed that cities that added a lot of new market-rate apartments saw lowered rents on previously existing properties.
And even those “luxury” apartments that draw ire from many are a necessary part of the mix. For every luxury unit filled there is one more modest home for someone to move up to, often leaving their starter home available for sale or rent.
That’s why the announcement of any new residential projects, be they apartments, townhomes or single-family, should be cheered. The more that’s available, the lower the demand and upward pressure on rent costs.
