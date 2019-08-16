Jodi Harpstead’s qualifications to lead the sprawling state Department of Human Services check a lot of boxes. But then, so did those of Tony Lourey, and the former state senator didn’t make it through a full year as DHS commissioner.
Lourey’s resignation last month followed the resignations of his two top deputies, who quickly rescinded their resignations after he stepped down. Lourey’s chief of staff followed him out the door. All this followed the dismissal of the department’s chief medical officer.
The chaotic shuffle at the top of the 7,266-employee agency made it clear that Gov. Tim Walz needed to find a skilled manager for the commissioner’s job. Lourey, a veteran state legislator with expertise on the policy issues and budget of the agency, seems to have lacked those skills.
Harpstead, said to have been a finalist for the job when Walz took office in January, has a resume that suggests she has the managerial chops. She has been chief executive officer of Lutheran Social Service since 2011 and also oversaw the management of the Children’s Home Society of Minnesota, which provides adoption services to LSS. She also worked at medical-device manufacturer Medtronic for 23 years.
But running DHS, Minnesota’s largest state agency, poses challenges acute and chronic. Looming over the department are:
- $25 million in reported drug treatment overpayments to two tribal governments;
- allegations of fraud in the Child Care Assistance program;
- questions about how seriously those allegations were investigated;
- questions about how rigorously DHS monitors its many services;
- a sense in the Legislature from members of both parties that the department is too opaque.
Walz announced the Harpstead appointment Monday. On Tuesday two Senate committees held a four-hour hearing that did little to assuage legislative concerns about the agency’s transparency and direction.
Harpstead starts Sept. 3. She clearly has her work cut out for her.
