Gov. Tim Walz may wish to downplay the turmoil at the Department of Human Services, but the abrupt resignation Monday of commissioner Tony Lourey — which itself closely followed the now-recinded resignations of two deputy commissioners, career civil servants — leaves the largest department in state government with an acting commissioner at a time of change and pressure.
It’s difficult to second-guess Walz’s selection of Lourey for the post. Lourey was a veteran legislator, well-steeped in the department’s budget and policy issues. But it clearly did not work. Lourey lasted just six months in the job and apparently clashed with the department’s senior administrators.
Walz said Monday that he hoped to retain Chuck Johnson and Claire Wilson, the deputy commissioners who submitted their resignations but who, unlike Lourey, had not actually left their posts. On Wednesday Johnson and Wilson rescinded their resignations. At the same time, department chief of staff Stacie Weeks submitted her resignation, so the turmoil has not fully subsided.
The governor says he did not fire Lourey or ask him to resign, but we note that unlike Johnson and Wilson, he didn’t ask Lourey to stay on either. It is to Walz’s credit that, having determined that the appointment of Lourey was a mistake, he didn’t compound the problem by sticking with his appointee.
What comes next is important. DHS apparently failed to promptly investigate allegations of fraud and theft in the Child Care Assistance Program, and that failure also may have played a role in Lourey’s departure. The department’s inspector general, Carolyn Ham, was put on leave four months ago, but legislators said that Walz told them Monday that the investigation began “very recently.”
Legislative Republicans suggest the department should be broken up, presumably on the basis that smaller agencies will be easier to manage. Certainly the DHS behemoth poses a significant managerial challenge — the chairwoman of the House panel that oversees its budget said the commissioner’s job may be harder than governor — and Walz should be open to proposals that might streamline management without damaging the interconnected services of the department.
In the meantime, the department clearly needs a skilled manager who can both soothe the department’s troubles and lead it though the changes that are both necessary and inevitable.
