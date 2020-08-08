Thumbs down to the disaster that befell Beirut this week and particularly to the official neglect and malfeasance that appears to have led to the explosion that flattened Lebanon’s major port, shattered the city and threatens the nation with starvation.
Mankato’s connections to Lebanon are rich and long-lasting. The third of Maud Hart Lovelace’s Betsy-Tacy series, Betsy and Tacy Go Over the Big Hill, published almost 80 years ago, features the Little Syria neighborhood, based on Mankato’s “Tinkcomville.” The longest-serving mayor in the city’s history, Herb Mocol, was of Lebanese descent and the current mayor, Najwa Massad, and her family have roots and branches there still. So this week’s calamity hit home for many in this community.
Lebanon relies on imports for nearly 85 percent of its food, and the grain silos in the vicinity of the port — and their contents — were wrecked by Tuesday’s massive explosion. The country’s incompetent governance had already essentially wrecked the economy. June’s inflation rate was 90 percent and the inflation rate for food was pegged at 247 percent, so the nation was already in crisis.
The president of France, Lebanon’s former colonial master, on Thursday visited Beirut and promised to assist the Lebanese people, but pointedly excluded the political elite of that nation. However the world helps Lebanon, that self-serving elite must go.
Bring on the goats
Thumbs up to the notion of deploying goats in the ravines of North Mankato to combat invasive and noxious plants.
The city will hold a public hearing Aug. 17 on a proposal to allow “prescribed grazing” in the city limits. Using the goats against the likes of common buckthorn, thistles and poison ivy — plants most grazing animals pass over but that goats consume — would be environmentally superior to using herbicides.
The proposal includes requirements for fencing and animal care and sets limitations on how long the creatures can be in any specific area of the city.
North Mankato wouldn’t be the first Minnesota community to use goats for this purpose. Indeed, they have been used in Flandrau State Park in New Ulm for this precise purpose — to clear out unwanted plants on steep hillsides.
Kids not immune
Thumbs down to yet another false claim about COVID-19 by President Trump.
“Children are almost — I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease,” Trump said while on Fox news.
The outlandish claim came even as nearly a quarter million kids under the age of 17 have tested positive for COVID-19.
The falsehood was repeated by the Trump campaign on Facebook and Twitter. The two social media companies removed the lie for violating its user agreement standards.
We know that children have much less chance of serious complications from COVID-19, but they are not immune from getting it, and they can certainly transmit it to others who are vulnerable.
Farmfest forums
Thumbs up to Farmfest continuing its tradition of hosting congressional forums to help voters prepare. Although this week’s forums including a dozen candidates had to be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the forums still served the purpose of candidates stating their views and sparring with one another.
Among those congressional candidates of interest in this region who participated were 1st District Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican from Blue Earth, and his opponent Democrat Dan Feehan, of North Mankato, who will both be on the Nov. 3. ballot.
This campaign season has been like no other, with parades canceled along with most other in-person visits to large gatherings. It was a good service that the Farmfest folks provided by still continuing the forums even though the ag festival itself was canceled and had to adapt the forum to an electronic format.
