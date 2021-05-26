Racism in Minnesota, including Mankato, may be subtle, but it’s increasingly clear this state has some of the worst racial disparities in the country.
An in-depth report by the Associated Press published in Tuesday’s Free Press described what researchers call the “Minnesota Paradox” of racial inequity in a state considered to be progressive in other ways.
Our so-called “Minnesota Nice” brand — born of respectful, quiet northern European culture — actually shrouds the deficiencies of justice in a state where indicators of racial equality are shameful.
While whites graduate from high school in Minnesota at an 84 percent rate, Blacks graduate at less than 70 percent, according to research by Samuel Myers Jr., director of the Roy Wilkins Center for Human Relations and Social Justice at the University of Minnesota.
Myers has been documenting the “Minnesota Paradox” for years. Two-thirds of white students meet reading proficiency in school testing, while only a third of Black students do. Home ownership for whites in Minnesota is near 73 percent and for Black families, just 26 percent. We know that occurred due to years of housing discrimination and legal mortgage documents that barred Black families from purchasing homes in certain neighborhoods.
Myers’ research also shows the median household income in Minnesota is $77,000 for whites and $42,000 for Blacks.
These statistics don’t appear out of thin air. They result from overt discrimination and also covert discrimination in the hearts and minds of people who believe they are Minnesota Nice.
If we listen closely, we can hear the inherent racial bias in our conversations. It might show up in a discussion of about families wanting to buy a home in the Mankato West school district instead of Mankato East, with a subtle hint at the “diversity issues.”
Our inherent racial discrimination may show up in a discussion of people who drive cars with tinted windows or we wonder why a Black person drives such a nice car, and did they get that with government assistance? It’s ugly. We don’t say it out loud, but we think it.
We assign a racist view of a person’s intelligence or economic status by the way they use language. As a result, we can use “legal” filters to set in place rental housing discrimination.
And these racist attitudes — some subtle, some not — carry through to our governing bodies, including the Legislature, where a recent exchange on the subject of racism in Minnesota between a Black representative was met with a testy response from a powerful white senator. Or consider a rural county commissioner telling a racial outreach program that the term “welcoming” was partisan and political.
Minnesota Nice is a myth when it comes to racism. It’s a convenient term that hides a real systemic problem. We won’t be able to change laws if we don’t change our hearts and minds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.