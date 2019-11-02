Thumbs up to organizers who brought the Know the Truth forums to area communities to educate about drug problems and high-risk youth behavior.
Thursday’s community forum in North Mankato was the third one in Nicollet County since last year. Organized by Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, the event drew students, parents and local law enforcement and criminal justice leaders for an evening focused on substance abuse.
Obviously as media reports grow about opiod abuse and overdoses as well as vaping injuries and deaths in Minnesota and across the U.S., these substance abuse problems will not be fading anytime soon.
Parents, as well as young people, need to know what’s going on and strategize together on how to prevent addiction. Growing use of these substances affects every facet of society.
Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer said area counties are seeing increases in drug-related criminal and child protection cases.
The forum and other education efforts in schools and at home need to be ongoing to combat the growing number of victims.
Road planning
Thumbs up to area governments and residents for looking into the future to predict which road and bridge projects will need to be addressed.
The Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization looks out five years and even makes some assumptions of what roads will become critical to upgrade 15 to 20 years from now.
The plan is updated every few years by representatives from area counties and communities as well as residents. Keeping ahead of development by improving or adding roads, bridges, roundabouts and other infrastructure saves money and can reduce crashes, injuries and deaths.
Putting in new roads where there may currently be just open space is sometimes criticized. The County Road 90 bypass south of Mankato years ago drew plenty of criticism and the more recent extension of County Road 12 east of the city likewise had critics. But it wasn’t hard years ago — or now — to realize the city’s growth will continue to march south and east.
The long-range plan also looks at existing roads in the city that have and will continue to see increased use.
Planning ahead makes it easier to prepare budgets and to head off traffic problems in the future.
Blowin’ in the Wind
Thumbs up to Bob Dylan and his bandmates, and the Mankato Civic Center Co-director Eric Jones and his crew for treating Mankato to a legendary show from one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time.
The Bob Dylan concert on Oct. 24 was by all measures an entertainment high point in the history of Mankato. Dylan conducted a workmanlike show with old favorites and new takes on songs new and old.
Dylan set his recent tour for mostly college towns and offered students a $25 discount on the $50 to $90 tickets. There were plenty of young folks in the audience.
Dylan last played the Mankato Civic Center in November 1996, and performed what some called his best concert ever.
Twenty-three years is a long time to wait between concerts, but it seemed worth it to the local faithful who lined up for tickets and to get in when the moment came.
Mankato can take pride in that it was the only show Dylan performed in Minnesota on this tour. Fans flooded the Key City from around the state and Iowa.
Jones and his crew had been working to secure Dylan for a long time, and their hard work paid off.
Good for them. Good for Mankato. How does it feel?
Brave testimony
Thumbs up to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Iraq veteran and state department diplomat who courageously testified before Congress that he raised concerns twice about President Donald Trump’s attempt to have a foreign power investigate his political rivals.
He was the first to testify who was on the phone call when Trump talked to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. As a good soldier, he forwarded his concern to the lead counsel of the National Security Council.
We applaud his patriotism.
Commented
