The spat between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. over control of the entertainment giant’s central Florida theme parks has elements of farce to it.
But it also provides a vivid example of DeSantis’ approach to politics and governance, and since DeSantis is widely viewed as the most viable Republican alternative to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination, it merits examination.
First, a bit of background.
More than a half century ago, the state of Florida in effect made the Walt Disney Co. a local government. Establishing the “Reedy Creek Improvement District” was a key piece in the creation of Disney World and the other Disney theme parks in central Florida.
It is relatively easy to draw up a philosophical argument against giving a corporation governmental powers, but the arrangement has certainly worked for both Disney and the Orlando region.
But DeSantis had the Republican-controlled Legislature this year replace the Reedy Creek district with the “Central Florida Tourism Oversight District,” made up entirely of the governor’s appointees.
His desire to abolish Disney’s control over the district had nothing to do with the management of the district. It was to punish Disney for its belated opposition to DeSantis’s culture war emphasis and in particular the legislation that has been dubbed “don’t say gay.”
Officially, the new oversight board, like its predecessor, is to manage the district’s roads, trash collection and sewage systems and to scrutinize future development plans. Its genuine purpose is to punish Disney for its criticism, and to intimidate other potential DeSantis foes.
But when the new board took over last month, it found that Disney had effectively hogtied it. The day before the state House voted on the legislation, the Reedy Creek board transferred much of its power to Disney itself.
The agreement was approved in an open meeting but somehow missed by DeSantis and his allies. He and his new board were blindsided.
And here’s where farce comes in: The contract is effective in perpetuity, or if forever is deemed by the courts to be too long, until 21 years after the “death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, King of England living as of the date of this Declaration.” Snicker, snicker, snicker.
DeSantis, no doubt, will loudly challenge this refusal to bow to his dictates. It is less certain that he can prevail.
More certain is that Disney will be a major player in Florida long after DeSantis is gone. In the meantime, the episode reveals DeSantis not only as a political bully, but one inattentive to detail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.