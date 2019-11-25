2 million or so lights.
400 volunteers helping during 5 weeks of setup.
8th year.
33-day run.
68 nonprofits providing 12,000 volunteer hours.
70 businesses providing cash or in-kind support.
17 or so food shelves receiving donations.
The numbers all add up to a successful holiday event.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights begins its 2019 season Friday when Santa throws the power switch at about 6:45 p.m. He will get to Sibley Park via Mound Avenue in the parade that begins at 6 p.m.
The event has grown into a tradition that draws viewers from near and far to witness the colorful wonderland that focuses on the excitement of the holiday season. The display is bold and bright and not for the faint of heart. A 60-foot tree in the center will sparkle every 15 minutes as 2,100 white strobe lights flash. A lighted computer-animated tunnel will shake you out of a turkey-induced lethargy. “Dancing lights” are syncopated to fast-paced music.
But that alone isn’t the biggest accomplishment of the event that is all about grand attractions.
As in years past, donations for area food shelves will be collected. In the past seven years, 96.7 tons of food have been collected during the event. In addition $367,000 has been donated to area nonprofits that help with the event. Those groups are represented in the display of decorated Christmas trees that is a special attraction on its own, putting the former Festival of Trees format to good use.
Begun by the Mankato Downtown Kiwanis Club in 2012, Kiwanis Holiday Lights continues a long tradition of light displays in the community, including the former ones on North Broad Street in Mankato and Mary Circle in upper North Mankato. This ever-expanding large-scale attraction can be attributed to the enthusiasm and dedication that the club and the community have brought to this project.
The emphasis on the philanthropic speaks highly of the organizers, and the volunteers and businesses that lined up behind them, to help pull this off year after year. Those extra dollars and donations to nonprofits that do such important work help keep their lights shining long beyond New Year’s when the display is torn down.
So fight winter doldrums by visiting Sibley Park this holiday season, and at the same time help fill the donation buckets that support the community year-round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.