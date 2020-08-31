Spend anytime outdoors and you can’t miss them.
Well before the mask mandate took place in Minnesota because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you could spot disposable masks tossed along sidewalks, roadsides and in parking lots. Now that masks are required in indoors public settings and workplaces, the problem is multiplying and likely will continue to do so.
Global sales of disposable face masks alone are set to skyrocket from an estimated $800 million in 2019 to $166 billion in 2020, according to business consulting firm Grand View Research. Every state, every country is dealing with the extra disposable protective gear.
Minnesota is marking the 30th year of its Adopt a Highway volunteer litter pickup program. About 40,000 bags of trash were picked up along state roadways in 2019, which is 4,000 more than 2018, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Masks, as well as disposable gloves, no doubt will be among the litter loads picked up this year and maybe for years to come.
As some people peel off those disposable masks and carelessly let them drop, they obviously don’t care about the environmental impact. Most the masks contain synthetic materials that stay with us for a long time. Eventually those tiny pieces of plastic end up in us like other plastics have. Ninety-three percent of Americans age 6 or older test positive for bisphenol A or BPA, an industrial chemical that has been used to make certain plastics and resins since the 1960s, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.
Even if you take no interest in environmental issues that affect all of us, there’s another reason not to just toss your used masks in public. Someone else picks them up. Masks used these days have the added danger of containing droplets that may contain the coronavirus. If you toss your mask, you are exposing employees or volunteers who help clean up public spaces to additional health risk.
Part of the solution to combat against this additional waste is to wear reusable, washable cloth masks if you’re not a medical worker. Like anything, re-using rather than discarding is a sound way to cut down on trash.
Thinking beyond ourselves is of utmost importance during a public health crisis. The first step of being responsible is wearing the mask; now take the second step and dispose of it properly if it can’t be washed.
