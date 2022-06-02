On May 25, Jeremy Munson, conceding defeat in the special primary for the 1st Congressional District seat opened by the death of Jim Hagedorn, sent out a tweet supporting primary winner Brad Finstad and speaking of “exiting politics.”
On Tuesday Munson filed for the general election for that same seat. So much for party unity and exiting politics.
Republican leaders are doubtless displeased by Munson’s deadline-day filing, but they should not be surprised. As we noted last week, turnout in the primary was very low, and Finstad won by less than 500 votes. Munson has long been rumored to be eying the seat, and it never seemed likely that he would abandon that ambition so easily.
And it’s not like the Lake Crystal state representative, part of the breakaway “New Republican Caucus” at the Legislature, has a history of prioritizing party amity. Indeed, he intends to join the Freedom Caucus should he be elected, a group of hard-right Republicans whose top priority has been obstructing leadership of either party.
The fourth-place finisher in the GOP primary, Albert Lea attorney Matt Benda, also filed for the general election; Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn’s widow and former state party chair, who placed third, did not. So Finstad, a former state representative and USDA official from Brown County, will have significant in-party opposition during the special election campaign.
There is much less drama on the DFL side of the ballot. Jeff Ettinger’s most significant rivals in the special primary did not file for the November election. Two candidates who combined drew about 3% of the primary vote last month will appear on the August primary ballot.
So the stage is set for August confusion. Most voters in this paper’s coverage area on Aug. 9 will be deciding between Ettinger and Finstad to fill Hagedorn’s seat for the remainder of the year, and at the same time voting in the primary to set the field for the general election in November for the term beginning in 2023.
But voters in Le Sueur County, which has been redistricted to CD2, will only vote in the special election in CD1. (There will be no congressional primary in the 2nd District; DFL incumbent Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner have no opposition.) Likewise, western Brown County, 1st District for the special election, has been placed in CD7 for the general election. And Sibley County remains in the 7th District.
Got all that? The quiz comes Aug. 9.
