Thumbs up to the Mankato Area Public Schools Board for taking a number of steps to improve communication with its constituency and the community at large.
The school district will establish an electronic newsletter called Bulletin Board sent out to district families and community members; it will expand communication by the School Board members on social media; and it will continue to engage the public in its forum Coffee and Conversations.
The district will set up a Communications Committee made up of two School Board members and staff, and the board will continue to encourage the public to get involved in its Classroom to Boardroom strategic planning committee.
Parents, students, staff and the public are encouraged to contact board members directly if they so desire.
As we see more controversial issues come to school boards and more misinformation surround school policies, more communication is a great place to start. Civil discussion and respect for other points of view will be necessary.
All the communication in the world will do no good if people are not willing to listen.
Heat wave
Thumbs down to the devastating heat wave that again reminds us we haven’t done enough to slow climate change.
The South and Southwest have been in a dangerous heat wave that generated excessive heat warnings in 14 states.
The historic heat wave hit its maximum intensity last week and set numerous records with the thermometer topping 100 degrees in multiple locations. Death Valley, California, hit 128.
All told, more than 100 million Americans have been under heat warning advisories. While such heat is inherently dangerous, there have been concerns the electric grid could falter. One study said that if Phoenix had a multi-day blackout in this heat, thousands of people could die and hospitals would be overwhelmed.
Yes, there always have been cycles of bad heat and weather, but the extremes we continue to see more often in recent years reinforces the problem of climate change caused by burning fossil fuels and by other human-driven activities.
It’s just another wake-up call for those who still don’t want to believe bolder action is needed before we pass the tipping point.
Important job
Thumbs up to Blue Earth County for planning to raise the pay of election judges.
The people who make sure our election process goes smoothly deserve fair compensation for their time and effort. And during this divisive period in our nation when election officials often are being attacked rather than supported, it’s important that compensation be kept up to date.
The cost of contentiousness is high. Election judges have to understand the process more than ever and be ready to deal with troublemakers who may show up at polling places. Although we know of no threats that have been reported locally, in other parts of the country judges have reported threats to themselves and their family members. One election judge said her pet was poisoned.
The previous wage for election judges in Blue Earth County has been about $10-$12 per hour, depending on duties. The plan is to bump up the hourly wages by about 40% to better reflect rates in the broader economy and what other jurisdictions in the area are paying their election judges.
The city of Mankato also has decided to continue its partnership with the county, renewing its contract outlining that the county administer municipal elections. An increase in that contract amount — to $140,000 for next year, which is double the amount this year — is to help boost that election judge pay.
Election judges don’t typically sign up for the duty for the money, but more out of out of a sense of civic duty. Even so, an increase in pay shows how much their services are valued.
