Sports are full of statistics. Here are some NFL stats that help explain why Jon Gruden is no longer the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders: Roughly 70 percent of the players in the league identify themselves as Black. More than 80 percent of the head coaches, general managers and owners are white.
Gruden’s departure was inevitable after publication of multiple derogatory emails — with racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — he sent during his tenure as an analyst for ESPN that were uncovered in the NFL’s investigation of the workplace culture of what is now the Washington Football Team.
Those emails revealed a basic contempt for the majority of the players he was trying to lead and ruined his credibility.
But a deeper question remains: How pervasive in the NFL power structure is the attitude displayed in those emails?
The NFL does not want to ask that question, much less answer it. It doesn’t even want to give specifics about the mess in Washington.
Washington, which at the time insisted on retaining a racist name, wound up with a wrist-slap fine and official control temporarily transferred from owner Dan Snyder to his wife. The league says it will not produce a public report on the investigation, triggered by public allegations of sexual harassment of the cheerleaders by team officials.
The NFL wants the public to believe that there’s nothing more to see here. There are, an unnamed source told the Associated Press, no other current NFL employees who the league needs to “contact” as a result of the Washington probe.
But the league’s opacity {span}on its investigation does it no credit. It is implausible that Gruden sent such messages only to one person on one team. It is equally implausible that he would have sent such messages had he thought there would be any pushback.{/span}
{span}At its core, the problem is this: A racially diverse workforce is managed by a collection of white men bent on protecting each other. That scenario is not limited to the NFL, and it has implications for businesses beyond the macho culture of professional sports. A more diverse management discourages toxic displays.{/span}
The Raiders on Sunday won their first game without Gruden at the helm. Gee, that wasn’t so bad, was it?
