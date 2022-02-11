It seems students of color at a Mankato middle school can’t even have peace when they’re trying to have peace.
It’s a lesson for grownups, and the sooner they learn it the better.
The grownups and others on social media took issue with a newly formed “affinity group” at Prairie Winds middle school where students of color can feel safe talking with each other about whatever might be on their mind with the issues of school, their relations with others or racism.
Mankato schools posted on social media information about the group as a way to educate the community about programs the school was offering. They posted on Facebook, and as often happens on Facebook, people post with good intentions but get bad results.
The post published Monday had garnered 1,000 comments and 150 shares in the next 48 hours, many positive, but others from those who appeared to be white said the group was “segregation” and “the exact opposite” of the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr.
Students in the group interviewed by The Free Press expressed disappointment and reacted in disbelief to the things people said disparaging the group and, by association, the students in the group. Some commenters said everyone should be allowed in the group that was designed for students of color.
The comparison of a school support group to segregation in the context of U.S. history is so far removed from reality and a reasonable argument, it’s disinformation. Segregation in the U.S. set up separate schools and public facilities for Blacks and whites. It was a racist policy backed by a U.S. Supreme Court decision in Plessy vs. Ferguson, where the court approved “separate but equal” facilities.
The ruling was rightly overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in Brown vs. Board of Education, where the court ruled separate schools were not equal and therefore unconstitutional.
The affinity group isn’t reverse racism. Unfortunately, social media has allowed too many to think this way.
Segregation in U.S. history existed for decades, as there were about 50 years before Plessy was overturned. An entire infrastructure from schools to public restrooms sprung up to support this institutional racism. An entire civil rights movement formed to fight it.
This is not the same as the formation of middle school support group that meets once a month. Not even close. Those who espouse this misleading and false equivalency should be met forcefully with reason against their racist-tinged disinformation.
The affinity groups have shown to work in other schools, and Prairie Winds staff has done their research. These groups help close the wide achievement gap we have in Minnesota.
They’re not about unequal treatment. They’re about equality of opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.