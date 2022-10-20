College enrollments are in steep decline, both in Minnesota and in the nation as a whole. While the pandemic certainly helped accelerate the falloff, the pattern was set long before the COVID-19 virus emerged.
Among the factors: demographics (our falling birthrates, both in Minnesota and nationally, means there are fewer people age 18-24, the prime college years); the rising cost of higher education; and the growing sense that four-year degrees no longer equate to higher career earnings.
All of which sharpens the competition for students. It is why, for example, a group of Minnesota private colleges recently agreed to accept community college credits from students who earned associate of arts degrees at the two-year schools.
Steve Sviggum, former Minnesota speaker of the House and now vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, last week offered a novel reason for the enrollment decline at the system’s campus in Morris: Too much diversity.
During a board meeting last Thursday, Sviggum cited messages he received from friends whose children opted against going to Minnesota-Morris because it was “too diverse... they just didn’t feel comfortable there.”
Never mind that Morris, in west-central Minnesota, is in a part of the state that is rapidly losing population. Never mind that the campus’ international student enrollment has dropped precipitously in the past five years. The enrollment decline, Sviggum suggests, is because the people of color and other diverse individuals on campus are scaring away the Caucasians.
Minnesota-Morris certainly has fewer students today. It had 1,554 in the 2017-18 academic year, 1,024 in the current year — a decline of about a third.
In terms of diversity, the standout feature of the campus is the number of Native Americans. Minnesota-Morris began as an Indian boarding school; when it became part of the University of Minnesota system, both state and federal law required the school to admit qualified Natives tuition free. As a result of the tuition waiver, about a third of its current student body is of Native ancestry.
Sviggum has since doubled down on his line of inquiry, saying in a WCCO radio interview that he has a “duty” to raise the issue. It’s difficult to see what duty he has to amplify his friends’ racist concerns that their offspring will be exposed to non-whites. Oh the horrors!
It may be that Minnesota today has an overbuilt higher education infrastructure. It may be that we won’t see college enrollment rise to previous levels without boosting state subsidies to previous levels. These are legitimate possibilities worthy of legislative discussion.
But certainly having non-white students on campus — be it at Morris, Minneapolis or Mankato — is not the problem. That’s a plus, not a minus.
