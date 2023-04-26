The removal of cable opinion hosts Don Lemon of CNN and Tucker Carlson of Fox News may seem like more corporate purging of personalities that had become unpalatable to the public and/or corporate cable, but we hope it’s the start of a less divisive America.
Lemon and Carlson were the most divisive so-called “anchors” on cable TV. Lemon promoted left and bashed right, while Carlson had a vitriolic and vicious tone aimed at the left and all who dared consider something less than far right ideology. We’re glad they’re both gone.
The days of “Uncle” Walter Cronkite and the steady, objective news he and stalwarts at the major news networks produced are long gone. Technology, and to some extent audience, dictate that. But the dethroning of the purveyors of opinion news may just leave an opening for the re-emergence of accurate and fair news reporting.
Or course, the corporate owners of the networks will have to be convinced objective news pays a profit, an idea not likely to be quickly embraced by either Fox’s Rupert Murdoch or CNN’s Chris Licht, who in a new role will be more beholden to profit than others who came before. Still, a fresh start may be just what the divided country needs.
Research on social media and its pervasive power to keep news consumers within their own belief system no matter what the facts shows the fight to open minds will be a steep climb. But one has to hope without the constant reinforcement of partisan fire starters like Lemon and Carlson, there may be an opening for something more American like. Our country has faced its greatest challenges and overcome its most daunting odds when people have been able to get objective information, agree on the facts and forge a solution in a compromising way the Founding Fathers envisioned.
But that can only happen if the news leaders can fend off the thirst for market share audiences that fill corporate coffers. That will be no small risk to take. CNN’s ratings are tanking and Fox ratings are also likely to plummet with Carlson — the anchor with the highest ratings — gone.
Americans will get what they ask for in news. Let’s hope it’s not too late for objectivity and reason.
