As 2021 comes to a close, the question of Virginia O’Hanlon in 1897 seems appropriate today as we deal with another year of COVID-19, devastating storms of climate change and divisions in our citizenry not seen since the Civil War.
O’Hanlon, of course, is the 8-year old girl who asked her father if there really was a Santa Claus. He, of course, directed her to write a letter to the editor of the The New York Sun with her query, and telling her: “If you see it in the Sun, it’s so.”
Veteran newsman Francis Pharcellus Church immediately responded with what came to be the most reprinted editorial of all time, according to newseum.org.
It seems Virginia’s “little friends” had told her there was no Santa Claus, so she asks The Sun: “Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?”
Church’s opening volley is worthy: “Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.”
We have no shortage of a skeptical age if we only look at those around us who would rather risk death than get a life-saving vaccine, who would rather sow doubt about our democracy than call the game fair and square. And yet, there should be hope around us as there was in Church’s words.
“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy.”
And certainly, the love, generosity and devotion can be found in those who fought the virus for endless days and hours, for the millions of us who offered comfort to a neighbor’s loss of a loved one and the generosity of those supplying the everyday things for people in need.
And yet our faith can wane in the dark corners of doubt and despair. But we need to consider the alternative, as Church points out.
“Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus. It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias. There would be no childlike faith then, no poetry, no romance to make tolerable this existence. We should have no enjoyment, except in sense and sight. The eternal light with which childhood fills the world would be extinguished.”
It’s hard to see the silver lining sometimes in the likely death of 1 million Americans, and that can be the most difficult of appearances to overcome.
Writes Church: “Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see.”
And so it comes down to faith. Faith that things can and will get better. And that faith is echoed in another classic in the form of the movie that deals with the same belief in Santa Claus, “Miracle on 34th Street.”
The department store Santa who actually believes he is Santa tells the skeptical store manager, who doubts his sanity. After a verbal exchange where he asks if she thinks he’s a fraud, and the manager’s polite sidestepping, he vows to make her a believer, saying:
“If you can’t accept anything by faith, you’re destined for a life dominated by doubt.”
So we must ask ourselves again in this year of monumental calamity if we can accept some things on faith — and if we believe in Santa Claus.
