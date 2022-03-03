The Mankato City Council this week not only accepted a new set of council districts, it accepted without dissent a new map drawn up without regard for the electoral comfort of the incumbents.
Many of the city’s five wards are drastically changed under the proposed map, and two incumbents will be in the same ward. (Jessica Hatanpa, who loses most of her current ward under the new map, said of her upcoming campaign: “I’ll just make 8,000 new friends.”) The redrawn Ward 4, centered on the Minnesota State University campus, has no incumbent.
Prominent among the virtues of the proposed new ward boundaries — final approval of which seems likely March 14 — is that the city’s neighborhoods are intact. For example, the Lincoln Park neighborhood is now split between Ward 5 and Ward 4; under the new map, it would be entirely in Ward 5. The boundaries also, for the most part, follow major thoroughfares such as Riverfront Drive, Madison Avenue, Glenwood Avenue and Stadium Road.
And the new map is expected to allow a small reduction in polling places in the city.
Mankato’s consensual reapportionment contrasts with the legislative and congressional levels in Minnesota. The Minnesota Legislature last passed a reapportionment bill in the 1960s after a pair of Supreme Court rulings in 1964 established the principle of “one man, one vote” and required new districts of equal population after each census. It failed again this time around.
Minnesota’s chronically divided government has since resulted in more than a half-century of post-census maps drawn up by judicial panels, including one that last month imposed new congressional and legislative maps.
One highlight of those maps is the consolidation of Indigenous voters. The tribal reservations of northern Minnesota will be in one congressional district (the 8th), rather than being split between the 7th and 8th districts.
State Senate District 2 includes reservation lands for the White Earth, Leech Lake and Red Lake nations. The Native vote will no longer be fractured and diluted.
Locally, the legislative maps paired two incumbent GOP senators, Julie Rosen and Rich Draheim, and two GOP representatives, Jeremy Munson and Bjorn Olson. Rosen quickly announced she would not run for Senate. Munson is gearing up a run for the congressional seat vacated by the death of Jim Hagedorn.
That district, the 1st, lost Le Sueur County to the 2nd District for November’s election, although it will still be in the 1st for the August special election to fill Hagedorn’s seat. Voters in that county will face the odd prospect of voting to fill one House seat and voting in a primary for a different district.
While the judiciary would doubtless prefer not to be involved in what is theoretically a legislative responsibility, the happy result is that Minnesota has been spared the grotesque “gerrymanders” that distort electoral outcomes in many other states.
Despite the partisan segregation that has developed in recent years — Minneapolis and St. Paul very blue, the suburbs purple, and most of rural Minnesota red — Minnesota still figures to have a couple of swing congressional districts, and the battle for legislative control projects to remain very tight.
A political climate that forces candidates and lawmakers to moderate their positions and find compromises benefits the state as a whole.
