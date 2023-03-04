Thumbs up to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for showcasing its Nongame Wildlife Program by keeping its EagleCam going for 10 years.
Last week during the blizzard, camera watchers had a bird’s eye view of an adult eagle sitting in a nest buried in snow, its head poking out of the drift. Media ran stories, photos and videos of the sight, causing quite a buzz.
The pair of eagles in the nest were incubating two eggs — but one has since broken. It’s the first time that’s happened since the livestreaming began. Fortunately, the remaining chick will now have a stronger chance of survival, wildlife officials said.
Eggs incubate for 34 to 39 days, with both adult eagles trading food, incubation and nest protection duties. Allowing the public to watch this process is intriguing as well as educational. Through the decade of livestreaming the action at a bald eagle nest, viewers have been able to witness 15 chicks that have fledged from the nest.
The Nongame Wildlife Program helps preserve and protect the birds and other animals of Minnesota. Seeing nature at its most striking moments is a gift to all of us.
Information about the program and the livestream can be found on the EagleCam page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/EagleCam).
Gas pump relief
Thumbs up to the state Legislature for working to remove the minimum markup of gasoline prices at service stations across Minnesota.
The state has long had a law that says gas stations must mark up gas prices by at least 6% higher than what they paid for the fuel.
But the House has passed legislation that would remove that minimum, and it’s moving through the Senate. If changed, service stations could set gas prices at any level they want.
The original law may have made sense when a lot of gas stations were mom and pop businesses and bigger gas station chains were moving in. The law was intended to prevent the big chains from deeply cutting gas prices, knowing they could withstand the losses but the small independent stations couldn’t, driving them out of business.
But in today’s market, dominated by chain gas stations, the minimum price increase requirement only hurts consumers.
Whalen’s ouster
Thumbs down to the disappointment that accompanies the departure of Lindsay Whalen as the women’s basketball coach at the University of Minnesota.
Expectations were high five years ago when Whalen was handed the job while still an active professional. She is, after all, one of the most significant athletes in the state’s history. A lightly-regarded recruit as a high schooler in Hutchinson, Whalen blossomed as a Gopher, leading the U to a Final Four in 2004. As a pro, she won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx, plus a pair of Olympic gold medals. Her example led thousands of Minnesota girls to the sport.
The hope was that Whalen’s iconic status in her native state would help keep Minnesota’s plethora of D-I hoops prospects in state. But many of the best players (for example, Paige Bueckers) went elsewhere, and Whalen’s best players repeatedly transferred out of the program.
The Gophers never made an NCAA tourney during her tenure, and put up a combined record of 71-76, just 32-58 in the Big Ten.
It seemed nothing in basketball could exceed her grasp. But success as a coach eluded her. Now somebody else gets to roll that rock up the hill.
Hotel hero
Thumbs up to Holiday Inn Express employee Da’Vaia Davis, who alertly called 911 when a hotel guest did not look well and who had a history of heart problems.
Guest John Jennings, a longer-term guest who was on business from England, had told Davis he felt like he had indigestion. But Davis noticed his pale color and called for medical help. Jennings was taken to the hospital and eventually had stents put in his heart, where arteries were almost full blocked.
Holiday Inn management put on a surprise party for Davis in which Jennings attended. It’s a reminder for all to act quickly when we see someone who might need medical attention.
