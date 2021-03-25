Earmarks were once the poster child for wasteful government spending, but now they’re coming back as a way for “We the People” to have a say in their government.
We agree with Democrats and Republicans that the local decision-making that comes with earmarks is worthwhile, and they should be resurrected with some commonsense rules.
The expansive and expensive Blue Earth County Road 90 was an earmark, approved with the help from former 1st District Republican Congressman Gil Gutknecht in the 1990s. So too was the development of Blue Earth County Road 3 that opened up development from Madison Avenue to Highway 22, including an expansive bridge over Thompson Ravine. Parts of Highway 14 four-lane expansion also received federal earmarks in the early 2000s.
By all accounts, the projects were tremendously successful and improved transportation and development of Mankato as a bustling regional center.
Earmarks at that time were part of a pay to play system of favoritism. Congressional committee chairs allowed earmarks in big funding bills as a way of doing business with other members of Congress with projects that also benefited the constituents back home.
But in 2010 when Republicans took back control of Congress, earmarks had developed a bad reputation including damaging publicity about the so called $223 million “Bridget to Nowhere” in Alaska that was the epitome of wasteful spending and was garnered as a favor to the state’s longtime senior senator Ted Stevens.
And fresh off some political juice from the newly formed “Tea Party,” Republicans at the time abolished earmarks with some Democratic support.
But as conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg recently noted in his column published in The Free Press, ending earmarks was more of a symbolic gesture and didn’t really reduce federal government spending. In fact, Goldberg says he agrees with bringing them back in “the abstract” but cringes that Democrats and Republicans are now on board. But he notes arguments that suggest projects will be decided by local voters instead of government bureaucrats has some appeal.
House Appropriations Committee Chair Laura DeRosa, D-Connecticut, has supported the return of earmarks with rules that the members who propose them must not have a financial interest in them, that they must be proposed in public and with a limit of 10 proposals per member.
Goldberg also notes that if members of Congress had to do work steering and proposing and working to build support – especially bipartisan support – they might not have as much time to become pundits on cable TV trashing their opponents. We like that idea too.
We believe the somewhat corrupt old system of earmarks was rightfully reined in, but a new system with commonsense rules will help serve community interests and keep members of Congress working for the people as they should.
