Earth Day this year will be marked in the muting context of the COVID-19 pandemic. But make no mistake, the two are closely related.
Zoonotic researchers at Penn State University and elsewhere point to the rapid pace of urbanization in Africa and Asia as key to the spread of animal-to-human viruses around the world. They expect more such connections and more, dare we say, pandemics.
That vast spread of the coronavirus should be motivation enough for everyone to consider the seriousness of environmental degradation and its impact on the human species. Some 200 million people moved from rural to urban areas in East Asia in the first decade of the 21st Century, according to the World Bank. That comes with it the quick transferal of viruses, especially where the developing urban areas have so-called “wet markets” said to have been the origin of COVID-19.
There are other reasons we should stop and consider the environment on this Earth Day.
Gulf underwater oil well inspections have declined 20 percent recently, some 10 years after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, according to a report by the Associated Press. The new agency set up to monitor underwater oil drilling is now run by an oil industry booster.
On-site inspections under the Trump presidency have declined from every 14 days to every 21 days as the industry complained about the cost.
Wells are drilled deeper and under greater pressure, creating greater risk for another massive oil spill like Deepwater that cost $69 billion to clean up and decimated aquatic life and the Gulf Coast tourism industry.
Here in Minnesota, federal officials have refused to release preliminary findings of a U.S. Forest Service study on the risk of the Twin Metals mining project that is adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. The Trump administration refused to release the study, saying it was incomplete. Minnesota will have to sue to get it to be released and see if researchers’ risk assessments were silenced.
We must begin to treat the environment like the financial asset it truly is. As we can see from recent events, any damage to the environment can cripple the world economy.
We ignore it at our peril.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.