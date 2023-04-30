A plan by the city of Mankato to tighten requirements for development subsidies would give taxpayers more bang for their buck. The plan puts the focus on companies providing higher wages and contributing to an affordable housing fund when they get city subsidies.
Current subsidy policy requires those receiving tax increment financing or other subsidies to provide one job for every $50,000 in subsidy, and that job should provide salary and benefits of between $33,000 and $45,100 a year. The proposed change would raise that to a range of $45,100 to $56,375 a year.
Affordable housing funding hasn’t been tied to subsidies in the past, and the idea of requiring those who get subsidies for building rental units make some of the apartments “affordable” never got much traction. The new idea would require expanding the tax increment period so additional funds would be collected and put into an affordable housing fund.
That’s a better idea than requiring some affordable units in market and luxury building. Still, requiring part of tax increment to go into an affordable housing fund would not be a great windfall, or even immediate, for the substantial affordable housing needs in the community.
But it would be a start. It could also be another important piece of building an affordable housing investment portfolio that would build on programs already in place like the city’s land trust, a proposed housing trust and other state and federally funded programs.
The money from the city tax-increment subsidies could be targeted at helping homeowners with down payment assistance for buying a single family home, as that continues to be affordable housing that is in very short supply.
A recent city housing study showed enormous needs for affordable housing, from apartments to single family homes. An in-depth Free Press report showed a vacancy rate for affordable housing at about 1%, indicating a severe shortage.
So city and county plans to tackle this need remain key to future economic development. Taxpayers have a stake in a healthy affordable housing market. They should get a return on their investments in business subsidies.
