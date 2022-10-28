Assessing the latest trends in the U.S. economy offers a glass half empty or half full analysis.
Job growth trends, certainly a key, trends are strong. The U.S. economy has been adding an average of 420,000 new jobs each month this year, putting it on track for second highest ranking since 1940. The first highest job growth year was 2021.
The Labor Department reported Thursday that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the economy, rose 2.6% on an annual basis. That reversed the negative growth of the last two quarters, which were down 1.6% and down 0.6%. While some economists use those negative growth rates to invoke the informal definition of a recession, others saw it as an anomaly, possibly driven by uncontrollable factors like the war in Ukraine.
Another positive sign that seemed to be flying under the radar was a key inflation measure figured into the GDP data. The index showed prices rising at an annual rate of 4% instead of the previous quarter’s 9%. That may give members of the Federal Reserve Board pause before raising interest rates again.
A 26% slowdown in the housing mark should also give them pause, though buying a new home is very often a discretionary item that consumers can control. And mortgage rates at 7%, up from 3% last year, will certainly slow home buying and likely large ticket item buying.
Enthusiasm for the growth of the GDP should be tempered by the fact the growth was completely driven by an increase in exports, which were up 14%. It should be a bit unnerving to voters that our growth is dependent on consumers around world buying U.S. products, as those countries face their own economic downturns.
Good news for farmers: Soybean exports to China, one of the biggest buyers, had reached levels in May equal to those before the trade war started by ex-President Donald Trump.
On the downside, inflation and consumer spending appear to be the biggest risks. While inflation has mediated somewhat, consumer spending was down to a lethargic 1.4% gain in the latest quarter, down from 2% the previous quarter. With consumer spending making up 70% of the U.S. economy, the slow growth rates are worrisome, especially coming into the Christmas shopping season.
In the end, the job market remains key to mitigating many of the other negatives. And the Mankato job market has been growing at a 3% rate in the latest report, with the higher paying key manufacturing industry growing 7.8%. Hourly earnings grew 15% to $32.66 per hour.
Having a good paying job and getting raises will help consumer mitigate some inflation and higher interest rates. The glass seems at least half full.
