It’s not difficult to connect the dots between a holiday weekend of canceled airline fights and this week’s decision to drastically revamp the recommended isolation time for those who test positive for the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday halved its recommended isolation time, from 10 days to five, for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms. That move came a few days after the chief executive of Delta Airlines, which like other carriers canceled hundreds of Christmas weekend flights for lack of available workers, called for just that.
Indeed, the CDC’s revamped guidelines are even more relaxed than Delta’s Ed Bastian sought. The new guidelines do not require testing when coming out of isolation, regardless of vaccination status. It is, therefore, easier for employers to bring infected workers back onto the job.
The public health crisis posed by COVID-19 has repeatedly damaged the economy, and there is reason to fear that last weekend’s breakdown of air travel presages similar effects in other sectors during the omicron surge in cases.
The Washington Post reports that federal health officials, in their deliberations over the guidelines, “worried the sheer volume of infections could mean that tens of thousands of police, firefighters, grocery workers and other essential employees would be out of work, making it challenging to keep society functioning, even though many of the infections would be mild or produce no symptoms.”
The CDC also notes that the peak infectious period is early in an infection — a couple of days before symptoms appear, two to three days after symptoms. This supports the call for shorter isolation periods, coupled with mask wearing.
What we know — or more precisely, what we think we know — about the omicron variant is:
• It is more infectious than its predecessors.
• The resulting illness is generally less severe.
• What had been considered full vaccination was less effective at preventing infection, but a booster dose brings the effectiveness back up.
As long as those conclusions hold up, the relaxed standards are sensible. But the Biden administration does itself no favors in trying to conceal the economic forces that helped drive this decision. It was not purely driven by public health concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.