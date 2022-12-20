The Mankato civic center is back.
The pandemic was punishing to the civic center as sports, events and concerts were canceled.
But more than two years after the center was all but shut down, MSU Maverick hockey games are drawing big crowds, as are concerts. The smaller event center has been busy with trade shows, business meetings and wedding receptions.
In fact, the civic center is slated to end the year in the black for only the second time ever.
That’s good news for the vibrancy of the City Center, for hockey and concert goers and for the taxpayers.
But paying off past operational deficits and the uncertainty of the future economy means the civic center will need continued financial support from the city and will require some tough decisions.
For 30 years the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center has been the anchor of the City Center.
In the 1992 general election, Mankato voters approved a 0.5% local sales tax to support downtown renovations, including a new civic center, which opened in 1995.
The building has carried a few different names of sponsors over the years, including Midwest Wireless, Alltel, Verizon and, since 2019, Mayo Clinic Health Systems.
The city has been diligent in upgrading the civic center, including a 2015 project that added a performing arts center.
This year the City Council approved a $5 million contract for less glamorous but important renovations that included replacing equipment for the ice-making plant, an air-cooling system and a new staircase.
The city and civic center management have reduced expenses and set a goal of not having operational shortfalls moving forward. But that leaves millions in past shortfalls to pay off.
One possibility is to increase the local sales tax to 1%.
Any decision on paying off past debt will draw expected criticism from detractors who have always complained the civic center has been a money loser and was a mistake to build.
But public civic centers almost never make money and most often have operating deficits. They are not built to be money makers. Instead they are an amenity, like parks, that increase the quality of life and are wanted by the public. And they spawn private investments in hotels, restaurants, bars, shops and other businesses.
For decades the civic center has been successful in doing just that.
