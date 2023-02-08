An in-depth report in Sunday’s Free Press on demographic trends in the Mankato area showed the region faces opportunities — or threats, depending how ready communities are to adapt to those changes.
A recent report from the Center for Rural Policy and Development showed rural counties might actually be drawing people back to them instead of continually losing population.
The report from the St. Peter-based center showed that for the first time in several years, large metro area counties were actually losing population to out-migration. People were leaving.
And it showed that while younger people 18-29 still have that “move to the bright lights and big city” mentality, people aged 30-49 are moving out of cities to exurbs, regional centers and small towns.
The Rural Policy Center report shows that while Blue Earth and Nicollet county populations grew in the last few years, it was more organic. In-migration actually declined in Blue Earth County by 53 people and Nicollet County by 221 people in 2021.
But a big winner was Le Sueur County, which grew by 227 people from in-migration, making up the bulk of the county’s 214-person growth and also making up for its organic losses.
All area regional counties had in-migration gains, including Sibley (+102), Faribault (+81), Brown (+36) and Waseca (+16).
National reports suggest COVID may have played a role in people wanting out of big cities. A study by the Economic Innovation Group using federal statistics showed that not only did “ex-urban” or suburbs gain population during COVID, but rural counties gained even more.
Still, the threat or barrier to welcoming and nurturing this growth will be housing. An earlier Free Press in-depth report showed a significant shortage of housing, in particular, single family housing.
A city of Mankato housing study showed a need of about 160 single family homes a year, while only 30-50 have been built, due to high construction costs and other factors.
Affordable housing has long been an issue in Mankato and continues. The Mankato study showed 40 affordable housing units are needed each year, and only about 30 are coming online.
The study also showed more than 50% of renters pay more than 30% of their income for rent, a standard considered burdensome by housing experts.
Mankato and Blue Earth County are taking steps and have mapped out an extensive plan for all kinds of housing, from homelessness to transitional housing and single family housing stock. A new permanent homeless shelter is planned. Proposals to change zoning laws to allow more rental housing will be considered.
The Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz also see the problem. Walz has proposed $950 million on everything from rent credit to affordable housing and homelessness. That’s a housing budget about twice the size of the one proposed last year.
It’s also good to see Greater Mankato Growth launch an aggressive marketing campaign in the Twin Cities to entice urban dwellers to see the value in short commutes and family amenities in the Mankato region.
Now is the time for local and state investments in housing. The demographic stars are aligning for the counties, small towns and regional centers of outstate Minnesota.
