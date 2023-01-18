Imagine a group of protesters blocking the entrance to a bank and hacking its online business, stopping all banking in its tracks.
We wouldn’t accept that under our laws of commerce, and we should not accept the same tactic by House Republicans to reject orderly raising of the U.S. debt ceiling limit.
Raising the debt ceiling has been a routine mode of operation for decades. It has long been a bipartisan effort because it helps pay for spending Congress and the president have approved in the past. It was once a routine bureaucratic power Congress gave the U.S. Treasury instead of voting each year on what kind of instruments the Treasury could use to borrow money to pay the country’s bills. The history of doing business this way goes back to World War I.
But House Republicans plan to hold up raising the debt ceiling in exchange for President Joe Biden and Democrats reducing spending in budgets past, present or future. The Democrats say they are not going to go for it.
The Washington Post recently reported that Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a behind-the-scenes deal with the most extreme members of the caucus to carry out a subterfuge to cripple the ability of the country to raise the debt ceiling. They plan to allow payment of interest on debt, but not payments for things like Medicaid, air traffic control, border control or food safety inspections.
Historian and journalist Heather Cox Richardson calls the GOP plan “logistically impossible and politically suicidal,” and said it amounts to “holding the federal government hostage.”
She notes that the GOP plan goes against the Fourteenth Amendment, which states “[t]he validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said failure to meet U.S. debt obligations “would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability.”
In context, it seems whenever Republicans are in control of the government, the debt ceiling gets raised, and when Democrats have control, Republicans oppose it.
Even if one argues the Biden administration and Democrats in both houses spent more than Republicans would like, it’s important to note the federal deficit has come down from $2.6 trillion to $1.4 trillion in the last year. The overall debt, $31 trillion, rises under both Democrats and Republicans. It increased 40% under ex-President Donald Trump, according to Richardson.
We hope House Republicans consider the risk of their debt roulette and the impact it will have on health care for the poor, air travelers, border safety and everyone’s 401(k).
