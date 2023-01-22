An in-depth report in today’s Free Press details an affordable housing plan for Mankato and Blue Earth County that offers a comprehensive, multi-player strategy to combat one of the biggest economic issues holding back growth of the region and prosperity of its residents.
The city of Mankato and its housing department, in collaboration with consultants, have put forth a 54-page plan that covers every housing issue from homelessness to affordable housing and from construction and rehabilitation of starter homes to rental ordinances. It includes 84 pages of community members input collected so far. A public meeting Tuesday will allow residents to provide more feedback.
The study shows more than half of Mankato area renters are paying 30% or more of their income on rent and utilities. Housing experts consider that a “burdensome” rate of rent. The draft plan estimates Mankato needs up to 350 new housing units of all kinds each year to keep up with demand.
Everyone has a role in solving this problem — landlords, local governments, builders, property owners and the local media. The report shows there is an oversupply of market-based rental units and a shortage of affordable housing units. Vacancy rates are very tight everywhere.
The problem is severe when it comes to single family homes. The study estimates about 160 single family homes are in demand each year, while only 30-50 have been built, due to high construction costs and other factors. Some 40 affordable housing units are needed each year, and only about 30 are coming online, according to the study.
The study goes beyond those that often are relegated to dusty shelves at city hall in that it spells out action plans and specific people or groups that must be responsible for making the plan a reality.
The action plan is broken down into categories that include preserving existing affordable housing, supporting development of new affordable housing, preventing and ending homelessness and expanding communication and education on affordable housing. The plan calls for 26 actions steps and lists numerous responsible parties and stakeholders.
The action plans range from providing information on various housing repair programs and heating assistance programs as well as modifying rental zoning laws with the involvement of neighborhoods. They call for tapping state and federal sources to expand housing vouchers and others programs.
Most of the responsible parties are government entities or nonprofits, but also include public safety and homeless coalitions as well as shelters.
The plan is comprehensive and impressive. It sets up a solid roadmap for the community to get involved and will allow for tracking progress and accountability.
We urge the public to support the plan and the likely increase in government expenditures that will go with it. The Mankato City Council will give final approval to the plan at its Feb. 13 meeting after hearing from residents. Blue Earth County Board also has reviewed the plan and expressed support.
We also encourage businesses directly and indirectly affected by the lack of affordable housing in the region to support it. Good, affordable housing stock is good for business.
When people and workers have a safe affordable place to stay, they’re able to take care of other issues like health care, transportation and mental health. They can join in the workforce and otherwise prosper in a society that currently has barriers to economic success.
