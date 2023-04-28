Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Le Sueur and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Dakota, Washington and Pierce Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and Pierce Counties. .Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts are currently not significant enough to cause significant rises of area rivers. Rivers have mostly crested across the area and will continue to gradually fall through next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 801.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 PM CDT Thursday was 802.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 798.7 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 801.7 feet on 05/30/2019. &&