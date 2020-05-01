Minnesotans should have more than a billion reasons to urge the Legislature to pass a robust bonding bill this year, but there are two main reasons that stand out: Rebuilding needs are high and jobs will be created.
We see the need for a bonding bill well over a $1 billion. One could argue given the Depression-like economy, a $2 billion bill favored by Democrats would be appropriate. Republicans seem to be supporting a $1 billion level, saying stretching the budget could be risky during a downturn in the economy.
But Gov. Tim Walz, who proposed a $2.6 billion bonding bill earlier this year, says a tough economy is exactly the right time for government to make the capital investments. When the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the private sector will not have the means to make big investments in its operations.
Walz argues correctly that government infrastructure investments such as those made during the Great Depression and Great Recession can give the economy a major boost and get people back to work.
The needs for bonding have been well documented. The legitimate list of projects nears $5 billion, with everything from maintaining roofs at state buildings to building new classroom buildings such as Armstrong Hall at Minnesota State University. Small-town water treatment plants need to be replaced to meet higher standards set by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Facilities like the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center and sex offender facility need expansions for safety and security.
It makes sense to select projects first that are “shovel ready” so as to create the most amount of jobs quickly.
Legislators say they will look to next week’s state economic forecast before determining exactly the size of the bill, making it fiscally responsible in light of a state budget crunch.
But Minnesota has a AAA credit rating and interest rates are at historic lows. Now is the time for a robust bonding bill. We urge the Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature to quickly assemble a bill that can provide support for a rocky economic recovery.
