President Joe Biden is walking a tight rope, trying to fight inflation while supporting the domestic steel industry by maintaining tariffs on imported Chinese steel. He should stick with the steel workers.
Tariffs on Chinese steel is one of the few policies implemented by ex-President Donald Trump that should be continued by Biden. It is also supported by Minnesota members of Congress of both parties.
The Chinese tariffs were justified. China was found to be stealing U.S. intellectual property and forcing companies to transfer technology in order to continue to do business in the huge Chinese market. At the same time, the heavily subsidized Chinese industry was dumping cheap steel in this country.
The tariffs have made it difficult for Chinese to undercut U.S. steel prices and thus boosted the domestic steel industry, including the taconite industry in northern Minnesota. A University of Minnesota report showed the taconite industry grew 37% between 2009 and 2018, adding about 1,200 jobs. The study noted the taconite industry added $2 billion to the Arrowhead region economy in 2018, according to a report in MinnPost.
Minnesota produces 75% of U.S. iron ore, according to the University of Minnesota, Duluth, Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
Biden had been considering removing some tariffs on goods imported from China saying they artificially raised the price of consumer goods and were big contributors to inflation. And Biden may be justified in removing some of those tariffs, especially as they affect electronic consumer products.
But Biden has often argued for making more goods here in the U.S. instead of importing from elsewhere. Keeping tariffs on Chinese steel fits well with that promise.
