While Americans seems to be underwhelmed by the economy under the Biden administration, it would pay to look deeper on the national level and close on the local level.
A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll shows only 41% of Americans think the Biden administration is handling the economy well, down from more than near 60% in March. The administration points to the continuing battle with COVID-19 as the primary cause, noting it affects everything from the shortage of computer chips to consumers going out to lunch.
Local leaders play a significant role in how the local economy is doing, and so far it seems like it is doing pretty well.
A look at some of the 25 local economic indicators for the Mankato region as tracked by The Free Press’ Minnesota Valley Business magazine, shows numerous indicators are up or heading in a longer term positive direction when comparing 2021 to 2020.
From January through September, the number of vehicles sold in Mankato was up six months and down three months compared to last year. That’s not a bad record for something that’s in short supply. Sales tax collections in the city appear likely to finish the year slightly above 2020 or flat. Even the hotel business is coming back with lodging tax collections above 2020 in seven of the nine months from January to September.
People are also going out to restaurants and bars. The food and beverage tax in Mankato has been above last year for six of the first nine months of the year. Agriculture is also doing extremely well. Corn prices are 50% higher than last year, soybean prices are 15% higher, milk prices are 25% higher and hog prices, after a year of big gains, were about flat compared to last year.
Residential and commercial building permits are over 2020 for nearly every month. And while existing home sales have been off compared to last year, that may be due to lack of inventory. On the flip side, the average home sale price is now $217,000 compared to $197,000 last year. It’s hard to say the economy is bad when the value of your home went up 10% in one year.
Most of the daily cacophony of economic criticism comes from Biden’s detractors at the Fox News opinion network, and this apparently echoes loudly with Americans, as it focuses on amplifying news on inflation beyond its relevance. Americans can deal with inflation at any moment by ceasing to buy things whose price has gone up.
We also cannot forget that between Biden and Trump, Republicans and Democrats, American families received a windfall of nearly $5,000 in stimulus and COVID checks all told. When you give American families $5,000, they’re going to spend it. And spend it they did as our sales and food taxes show.
Much has been made about the shortage of workers. But that’s also in the hands of the people. Some quit. Some retired. Some stayed home to take care of the kids and help school them.
Some took time off to contemplate another job, probably with the help of their $1,400 stimulus checks. These cannot be considered “bad” things for the economy. People were choosing to do these things.
In the end, employment should be measured by the unemployment rate rather than by how many people retired. The unemployment rate in the Mankato region is near a record low of 2.5%. No county in the nine-county Mankato area has an unemployment rate above 3.1%, while the U.S. rate is 4.6%.
So despite the polls on the economy, it seems the Mankato region is doing well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.