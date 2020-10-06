There is plenty of economic uncertainty as the COVID pandemic marches on. The worst of an economic downturn has been blunted by massive federal stimulus through the CARES Act, but the pain is real and will be felt far into next year and beyond.
Local governments are correctly beginning to plan for what they know will be flat or decreased aid from the state next year and the year after. While there are many things local governments are required to provide, most are working on setting budgets that are as lean as possible while beginning to plan for ways to make up for revenue reductions, be it through using reserves or cutting back expenses where they can.
And businesses have been jolted into scrambling for ways to trim costs, be more efficient and look for revenue sources wherever they can.
While many retail businesses have been hit hard others have seen their business stay strong or even increase. The same is true in manufacturing and the service sector. The health crisis has, in effect, created its own economic winners and losers.
One bright spot in the economy locally has been construction and home sales. The incredibly low interest rates have been a big driver as potential home buyers and developers take advantage.
While some planned projects were put on hold this summer, home, apartment, commercial and some retail have remained surprisingly strong in Mankato and North Mankato. And developers, while cautious, are expecting new developments to continue in the next couple of years.
Part of the reason is because of Mankato’s draw as a regional center. And a good part is due to the two cities implementing comprehensive land use plans and providing developers with clear and concise rules when they start and move through the process.
Statewide and nationally there is also reason to maintain hope that the economy can both survive and eventually thrive after this punishing pandemic passes.
This economic disruption is in many ways much different, and hopefully less severe in the long run, than the recession of 2007-2009. That economic crash was fueled in large part by reckless, unchecked speculation in the financial and housing sectors, which caused some of the largest portions of the U.S. economy to collapse. Rebuilding those sectors took several years.
Despite the pandemic, much of the American economy, while ailing, remains structurally sound. Home sales continue with lenders more careful about ensuring buyers have the ability to repay loans. The banking and financial systems remain sound. When this pandemic finally ends there is reason to believe economic recovery, while certainly challenging, can be achieved.
Now, it’s important that local, state and federal leaders make decisions that manage the immediate crisis as best as possible while implementing programs that will help rebuild the economy and ensuring that key segments of the economy remain structurally sound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.