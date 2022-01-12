It’s encouraging that 16 community members feel strongly enough about education to apply for an open seat on the Mankato school board.
It’s an unusually high number of candidates and shows the importance the community puts on education.
The Mankato Area Public Schools Board will, per its rules, appoint one of the applicants to the seat vacated by Darren Wacker that will come up for election in November. The board will likely make its selection at its Jan. 18 meeting, with the new member taking office Feb. 22.
There is a waiting period to seat the new member as the public can petition to reject the appointment with a vote equal to 5% of the voters in the last election.
The board discussed at a work session Monday the qualities it would like to see in a candidate. Some favored a person with working knowledge of the district or someone who had children in the district.
Several board members suggested that the board should stay away from appointing a candidate who would be focused on a single issue. They suggested a good board candidate would be a team player who agreed with the district’s mission and values.
Board chair Jodi Sapp suggested a candidate with strong connections to the business community would be beneficial as the board moves toward asking voters to pass a referendum in the near future.
All are worthwhile suggestions.
But we would also suggest the board consider those who might represent the broad constituency of taxpayers in general, someone with financial literacy to critique board budget decisions.
Team players are good, but not to the extent board decisions become a rubber stamp instead of a well-thought out and well-debated policy.
School board members will forward their top picks to Sapp and the first candidate to get a majority of 4 votes from the school board will be appointed.
We encourage all those served by the Mankato school district to make their voice heard to school board members in this important decision.
