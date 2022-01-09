Investor-taxpayers in Mankato Area Public Schools should welcome a strategy that serves the customer-families with teachers who have broad experience to provide the most comprehensive education possible in an increasingly diverse world.
The recent approval of a policy to provide incentive pay to hire diverse teachers will go a long way toward that goal and help create a welcoming learning environment for the district’s growing diverse enrollment. It’s also a way to improve racial equity in education and, importantly, provide the white student population something that is currently in short supply: the perspective of indigenous people and people of color in daily lessons.
The Mankato school board approved a policy at the Dec. 5 meeting that was based on a Minnesota law recently passed by the Republican Senate and the Democratic House that called for schools to put in place plans to recruit teachers who are indigenous or people of color. Schools can provide incentive pay for such teachers and mentors but are not required to do so.
Schools can also apply for state grants to implement these recruitment policies. Those grant dollars come with reasonable requirements, including implementing strategies to retain teachers of color and indigenous teachers and that may involve paying them extra to stay for five years. School boards would likely have to vote on seeking or approving funding for the programs.
Groups that don’t see taxpayer value in a diverse workforce for a diverse constituency have framed the issue as one where teachers of color or indigenous teachers would be paid more than white teachers simply because of the color of their skin. Some elected leaders have even twisted this description into one Martin Luther King Jr. would support.
That’s a convoluted and disingenous interpretation of King’s philosophies. When King spoke eloquently about judging people by the “content of their character,” he likely was not speaking about discrimination against white people.
Others, who may not be versed in systemic discrimination or consider how family history impacts learning, believe all races should be treated “the same” in schools. That sounds good on the surface, but becomes a flawed analysis when one looks deeper at the established history of racial discrimination in American schools, business, justice, politics and society in general.
We encourage the Mankato Area Public Schools and other schools with disproportionate ratios of minority teachers to students to apply for grants and recruit teachers of color and indigenous teachers. Mankato schools have 27% minority students, but only 2% minority teachers.
Improving that ratio would go a long way to improving outcomes for minority students and offer a broader, real world education for all. That is the goal of public education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.