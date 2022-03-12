Thumbs up to the organizers and participants involved in a panel this week to discuss the historical and political dynamics behind Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The event, held during the noon hour Tuesday at VINE Adult Community Center, drew about 125 people. The robust attendance is a sign of how much interest locals have in Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The wide array of panelists offered meaningful, complete background on the region and included Roman Kovbasnyk, a Mankato man originally from Ukraine; Gustavus Adolphus College political science professors Richard Leitch and Loramy Gerstbauer; Denis Crnkovic, a retired research professor in Russian at Gustavus; and Fred Slocum, director of Minnesota State University’s political science program.
Their discussion touched on Ukraine’s distinct history, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivations, and the U.S. and western European response to Russian aggression in recent years.
Having a clear understanding of what is happening in Ukraine now and in years past is important for all of the world’s citizens. The high interest in the local event shows that Mankato-area residents want to be informed.
And not surprisingly, audience members asked how they can help. Kovbasnyk encouraged donations to a humanitarian aid fund set up through the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis (uaccmn.org).
Wider lines
Thumbs up to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for working to make the highways safer with a relatively simple upgrade — making the fog lines on the outside edge of travel lanes wider.
Beginning this summer MnDOT will begin expanding fog lines from the current 4 inches wide to 6 when they do regular repainting maintenance.
Running off the road and crashing is the No. 1 cause of serious injury or death on highways in Minnesota and across the United States. Besides simply helping to see where the edge of the road ends, a wider line also helps drivers better see the alignment of the road ahead.
Wider fog lines, along with the rumble strips already on the outside and center of many highways, will go a long way to make roads safer at a relatively low cost.
The stamp of approval
Thumbs up to the passage this week of the long-needed, and long-awaited, legislation overhauling the finances of the Postal Service. The bill cleared both houses of Congress by wide margins and now awaits the signature of President Joe Biden.
The key component of the legislation: The reversal of a 2006 requirement that the USPS annually pre-fund retirees’ health care costs. With mail revenue declining, the agency has defaulted on those health care payments since 2011.
The bill gives the agency a significant reprieve, removing $57 billion in past due postal liabilities, and eliminating $50 billion in payments over the next 10 years. Future postal retirees must enroll in Medicare, which would save taxpayers $1.5 billion over the next decade.
The legislation also codifies timely delivery transparency requirements — on-time delivery has slumped badly since Louis DeJoy became Postmaster General in 2020 — and requires continuation of six-day-a-week home delivery.
Omar wrong on oil vote
Thumbs down to 5th District Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s vote against banning Russian oil imports in light of the highly bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
The House voted 441-17 to ban oil imports with only one other House Democrat in the country voting with Omar, that being Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri. The rest of the Minnesota delegation, Republicans and Democrats, voted in favor of the ban.
Omar said she voted no because President Joe Biden had already banned imports with an executive order and she worried the legislation was too open ended.
Fair enough, but it’s important the U.S. defund Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine. That’s a more important reason that the philosophical ones Omar offers.
