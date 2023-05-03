At a time when post-secondary education has become crucial for well-paying and rewarding careers, it’s good to see Minnesota high school students taking advantage of a tuition-free program to earn college credit.
An in-depth report in The Free Press April 23 featured several students taking advantage of the state’s Post-Secondary Enrollment Options program while in high school and graduating in under four years at Minnesota State University. There is no cost to students taking classes while in high school. And while schools lose the per pupil revenue for each student who participates in PSEO, that shouldn’t be a deterrent to use of the program.
Plain and simple, the PSEO program saves students and parents thousands of dollars that can be put to other education uses. PSEO makes getting a college education more affordable.
Students did say they missed some social benefits that come with going to high school fulltime — building bonds and enjoying events like prom and homecoming — but the choices on participating are still up to students. Some universities put on their own proms and social events for just the PSEO students.
The program also benefits business in that in readies students for the workforce sometimes years before they would normally be ready. At MSU, for example, 295 students in last year’s graduating class finished in less than four years.
MSU administrators say the students finishing early are extremely focused and motivated and keeping tabs on their finances. One student took 79 credits of PSEO and had very little expense in getting his degree.
Minnesota’s PSEO program is good for students, parents, universities and the state as a whole. It would be wise to promote it more.
