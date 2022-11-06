The American system of free and fair elections allows for challenge, as it should, but when those challenges cross the line into possible criminal activity, it’s time that they be called out and prosecuted.
Rochester police are investigating two members of a group associated with ex-President Donald Trump for telling potential election judges to photograph voting machines and other secure documents when they participate in judging on Election Day. Olmsted County Election Integrity is part of a nationwide group that denies the results of the 2020 presidential election and is led by Cleta Mitchell, a Trump associate who was on the infamous phone call Trump made to Georgia officials to “find 11,000 votes.”
The group has set up satellites in dozens of states to hold so called “election integrity seminars.” A longtime Republican election judge in Olmsted County was deceived by the group into thinking he was attending the typical county election training and hung up as soon as he saw the group was fostering the big lie of Trump losing the election, according to an in-depth report by Minnesota Public Radio.
However, in emails to the judge, the group urged him to disguise his phone as a local Wi Fi network during his judging to capture supposed loose data going to the internet from the election judging areas. It also urged him to take photos and send them along to the group.
An investigation by APM Research, an affiliate of public radio, found dozens of people who’ve raised doubts about elections at county boards across Minnesota are now on rosters of election judges in Minnesota.
The directive to take photos of voting machines and documents possibly violates Minnesota law, according to Secretary of State Steve Simon.
“If people follow the bad, false advice being given in the email that I’ve seen, they are in essence asking people to potentially violate that law as well,” Simon told MPR.
Dale Witherington, a self-styled election denier, is one of the leaders of an integrity watch group in Minnesota, who was leading the zoom call — along with a Republican National Committee representative — that the Rochester judge found to be phony election training. His web page describes him as an evangelical pastor who says socialism, Islam, Marxism and fascism are “working together to destroy our nation,” according to the MPR report.
The Olmsted group says it is doing nothing wrong and only wants to document irregularities at polling places. Authorities will ultimately decide if the group broke the law.
While local election officials says they’re aware of these groups, they say they are not worried about disruptions at polling places. Blue Earth County has fielded 10 data requests from individuals or groups requesting voting information, including the names of election judges. The Free Press has requested copies of those requests per the Minnesota Data Practices Act, but has not yet received them.
The Rochester case of the deceptive voting integrity group and how far it has gone to spread false information about election results and alleging a conspiracy without fact sends a false message that our elections have flaws. The challenges strike at the workings of democracy itself.
That’s just what Russian and other authoritarian regimes want to see happen — a breakdown of trust in American democracy, leaving it vulnerable to tyranny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.