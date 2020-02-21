Improving election security in Minnesota shouldn’t be a debate. It should be a bipartisan slam dunk.
Federal money awarded to the state should be streamlined to immediately address state and local election issues as was intended. But Republicans in the Legislature have put up roadblocks to that election security.
Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, who chairs the Senate elections committee, wants to tie release of the federal money to Minnesota implementing a new provisional ballot system that would increase a layer of bureaucracy to Minnesota voting and likely suppress voting in general.
House majority Democrats oppose provisional voting, so having a hearing on such a proposal in the Senate is not only a waste of time, it unduly holds up the $7.4 million in federal funds the state is due.
Secretary of State Steve Simon says his office needs the money to hire a second cybersecurity navigator who will work with city and county IT departments to make sure the election equipment is sound, but also to ensure there are no other paths or entry ways into those system for hackers.
The money can also be used to help counties upgrade their software and hardware. So far, 85 of 87 counties have been assisted.
A bipartisan working group recommended 19 other steps and activities to enhance election security to the Secretary of State.
Minnesota was one of 21 states that Russian hackers targeted in 2016, and the money from the Help America Vote Act was designed to help states shore up their election security systems.
Simon said 45 states do not require state legislative approval of federal election money. It appears to be another layer of bureaucracy state Republicans will use to delay necessary election security.
Controversial topics like provisional voting and Voter ID should never be tied to something like bipartisan election security money. Changes to voting procedures should be bipartisan.
Republican leadership should revoke Kiffmeyer’s unwarranted veto power over this funding, get serious about election security and release the federal funding.
To contact legislators about this issue go to the online version at www.mankatofreepress.com/opinions.
Or use the following emails:
GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka sen.paul.gazelka@mn.senate
GOP elections committee chair Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer. sen.mary.kiffmeyer@mn.senate
