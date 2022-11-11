After all the grinding and gnashing of teeth this year by some groups questioning “election integrity,” millions of U.S. voters answered those charges with the resounding power of the vote.
While local voter turnout was not quite as high as the previous mid-term election in 2018, it was strong nonetheless. Statewide voter turnout is estimated at about 60%, a strong number for non-presidential elections. While voter turnout in 2018, a year considered a referendum on the Trump presidency, was higher at 64%, the turnout in another mid-term election in 2014 was just 50%.
The 2020 presidential election turnout in Minnesota was nearly 80%.
In Blue Earth County, total votes cast was only 6% below the high water mark of 2018. In Nicollet County, votes cast for governor were only down 2.5%. Voter turnout percentages have not yet been calculated for counties.
While there were some significant changes in voting procedures locally, statewide and nationally, election officials reported very few problems. A rule requiring absentee ballots to have a witness signature this year compared to the pandemic year did require more ballots to be sent back or invalidated, but election officials worked hard to make sure every vote counted.
Still, voters were at the heart of making our system work. Many came out to voice their concerns about issues they were passionate about, whether that be the economy and inflation, abortion or supporting and strengthening democracy itself.
Bruce Frey of St. Peter told The Free Press he never misses voting. “I listen to my mom who said ‘You get a chance to vote, you vote.’ I’ve never missed one,” said the 73-year old Frey.
Amberlina Brack, 36, told The Free Press she also always votes. “I am a firm believer in elections.”
Michael Strode, St. Peter, saw the right to vote in practical terms about democracy. “It’s pretty much the only way I can make a difference in the way I’m governed.”
Frey, a Navy veteran, said his general worry about the state of democracy motivated him to vote and was remembering his pledge to protect and defend the Constitution. “I took the same oath those ding-a-lings in Washington took, and I stand by it.”
We couldn’t have said it better.
Democracy was a gift given to us by the Founding Fathers. It’s ours to keep alive with the activism of voting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.