As legal challenges to this year’s election count have already been filed, it’s important to remember right of voters should come first.
Already there are extreme examples of voter intimidation. Two masked armed men in bullet proof vests showed up at an absentee voting drop box in Mesa, Arizona, last week. The men took photos of people dropping off ballots. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he added patrols so people can cast votes safely.
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has filed six voter intimidation complaints and the sheriff has referred two cases to the local attorney for charges. Local officials have challenged the narrative the vigilantes have been giving saying they’re protecting election security.
Yet, some 100 court cases have already been filed to challenge this year’s election results, according to a report in the Associated Press. The legal challenges filed mostly by Republicans target mail-in voting rules, voter registration, counting of mismarked ballots and voting machines as well as access to polling places.
The Republican National Committee has filed 73 suits in 20 states and hired 37 lawyers to challenge all manner of voting that has been the staple of American democracy for decades. The RNC has said it has trained 5,000 volunteers to look for voter fraud.
We hope they’re not looking to be poll watchers in Minnesota. For one thing, it’s illegal for any “volunteer” to be in a Minnesota polling place if you’re not voting or a certified voter “challenger.” Voter challengers must have official state approved paperwork filled out by the political party they represent. And they can only challenge the eligibility of an individual voter if they have “personal knowledge” of that voter’s eligibility. They cannot talk to voters or do anything else.
So, in other words, poll watchers envisioned by the Republican Party would be violating Minnesota laws by showing up randomly.
On the other hand, anyone can observe election ballot processing and counting after polls close in Minnesota.
Blue Earth County election administrator Micheal Stalberger said he has informed election judges to be prepared for so-called unofficial poll watchers, but said he is not worried they’re going to be disrupting polls in Blue Earth County.
Nevertheless, voters should know their rights and their rights come first before the so called rights of poll watchers.
Voters’ rights ensconced in state law and provided by the Secretary of State’s Office include:
A right to take time off work to vote without losing pay, personal leave or vacation time
A right to vote if you are in line to vote any time before 8 p.m.
A right to register to vote on Election Day if you can show the required proof of residence.
A right to orally confirm who you are and to ask another person to sign for you
if you cannot sign your name.
A right to ask anyone for help, except for an agent of your employer or union.
A right to bring your children with you to vote.
A right to vote if you have felony conviction after you finish all parts of your sentence, including any probation, parole, or supervised release.
A right to vote if you are under a guardianship, unless a judge has revoked your right to vote.
A right to vote without anyone in the polling place trying to influence your vote.
A right to a replacement ballot if you make a mistake on your ballot before you cast it.
A right to file a written complaint at your polling place if you are unhappy with the way an election is being run.
A right to take a sample ballot into the voting booth.
A right to take a copy of the Voters’ bill of rights document into the voting booth.
These rights are paramount to free and fair elections, and should be vigorously enforced by election workers and state authorities.
All other rights don’t matter if we don’t secure the right to vote without harassment and without fear.
