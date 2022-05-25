As the votes for the May 24 special election in the 1st Congressional District are counted, voters can be assured that their vote will count, the total count will be hyper accurate and all systems will have been tested and retested.
Secretary of State Steve Simon traveled the state during Tuesday’s special primary election with a mission to tout the honest and accurate system that tallies Minnesota voting, dispelling the disinformation spread everywhere that the system is somehow rigged or subject to manipulation.
In a meeting with The Free Press Editorial Board, Simon pointed out little known checks of the system that should give voters confidence it is fair and accurate. The Secretary of State’s office doesn’t count votes, so it’s hard to allege malfeasance or call for Simon’s firing, as one GOP gubernatorial candidate has done.
“We never touch ballots,” Simon said, noting that is in the hands of local election officials.
And should one question the local officials, few realize election judges at every precinct must be an equal number affiliated with each party. The judges have to declare a party — the information is kept private — but local officials must ensure there are an equal number for each party. There are “red” judges in overly blue precincts and blue judges red districts.
And in the case of absentee ballots dropped off by vehicle, one judge from each declared party must together accept the ballot.
The public can view the counting of ballots and the testing of election counting machines, all of which must be tested within two weeks of any election. The “public accuracy test” is designed for the public to see how their vote counting equipment works.
And while testing ballot counting machines, election officials try to “trick it” by submitting mismarked ballots or feeding it in wrong. The public can also watch the tabulation process, according to state law.
Minnesota conducts post-election audits by local governments and the secretary’s office.
And Minnesotans need not worry, at least so far, about impartial or politically loaded state canvassing boards. The Minnesota canvassing board that certifies each election is outlined in the Constitution and consists of the secretary of state, two Minnesota Supreme Court Justices and two county district judges, each picked by leadership of those court systems.
None of those justices can be up for the election for which they certify.
Local jurisdictions eventually transmit vote totals via an electronic file to the Secretary of State’s office that moves over a secure line, access to which requires a password and two party authentication. Any discrepancy in vote totals would be detected by the office including its highly trained cyber navigator, according to Simon.
The public has a stake in Minnesota elections not only by casting a vote but also for an ability to oversee the transparent process. We can be assured the Minnesota system is fair and accurate and one in which we can place our full faith.
