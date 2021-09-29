We didn’t think the Trump “Big Lie” team could go lower than it did in Arizona, challenging the election results with a hyper-partisan “research” team, ruining voting machines and in the end being embarrassed when election results were found to be even more in President Joe Biden’s favor.
But the “Big Lie” coalition has now hired an attack dog in former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to not only create more false narratives about the Wisconsin election count, but go after election clerks personally who must prove the election wasn’t rigged.
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers rightly called out the effort as a sham and “boondoggle” that will cost taxpayers $700,000. In a video, Gableman vowed to subpoena local election officials if necessary who have to prove the election was run fairly. In other words, the burden of proof is not only on the accused, but on them to prove something didn’t happen.
Ridiculous.
Gableman’s effort has also drawn fire from Wisconsin Republicans. Republican state Sen. Kathy Bernier, chair of the Senate elections committee, told the Associated Press: “There is not a reason to spread misinformation about this past election when we have all the evidence that shows otherwise.”
While the inquisition has no chance of changing the election results, these kinds of efforts are designed as disinformation campaigns. The perpetrators know the headlines will be picked up by social media and spun out of control leaving facts behind. They are dangerous efforts that should be condemned and thwarted by legal means if possible. A Republican-led Wisconsin state assembly committee is complicit by allocating nearly $700,000 to allow the effort and remaining silent about the degradation of the election process.
Biden beat former President Donald Trump by 20,000 votes in Wisconsin and the tally has been held up by numerous state and federal courts.
The game is over. Trump lost.
These continued assaults on legitimate voting systems can only be seen as attempts to undermine American democracy.
