A troubling aspect of the upcoming general election, not only in Minnesota but nationally, is the pervasiveness among Republican candidates of the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen from then President Donald Trump.
The FiveThirtyEight website says most Americans will have at least one election denier on the ballot in races for Congress or statewide office. We in Minnesota are no exception.
• Kim Crockett, the GOP nominee to run our elections, is one such denier and who danced around the question of whether she will accept the results of November’s balloting, until amending her statement saying she would provided it doesn’t require a recount.
• Rep. Michelle Fischbach, whose 7th District includes Sibley County and western Brown County, voted to reject valid electoral votes for Biden.
• Scott Jensen, the Republican candidate for governor who too frequently dabbles in conspiracy theories — most recently his embrace of the nonsensical claim of litter boxes in schools — claims to be uncertain of the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory.
• On a lower level, the Republican nominee for the state Senate seat that includes Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter is also an election denier. Mark Wright, in a Free Press story published Sunday, said: “I would reference the ‘2000 Mules’ movie about what took place on a national level.”
That movie, created by right-wing troll and conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza, claims that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud. It has been thoroughly discredited on the facts — its claims failed in more than 50 lawsuits filed by Trump or his allies.
And considering the source, that’s no surprise. D’Souza is a felon who benefited from Trump’s misuse of his pardon powers to reward allies convicted of federal crimes (see also Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Joe Arpaio and others.) Nothing D’Souza says should ever be taken at face value.
This is no small matter, not after the attempted coup of Jan. 6, 2021. These candidates are deliberately, and without a shred of credible evidence, undermining public confidence in our elections and in democracy itself.
Jensen, Crockett, Fischbach and Wright either know it’s a phony and don’t care, or they are far too gullible to be entrusted with public office.
