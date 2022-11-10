It was not, despite the rueful line in Dr. Scott Jensen’s midnight speech conceding the Minnesota governor’s race, truly a blue wave.
It was more a status quo election. But that’s a good outcome for the Democratic party, both in Minnesota and nationally, and a very good outcome for democracy itself.
We do not know, as mail ballots continue to be counted in those states that set the deadline by postmark date rather than arrival date, which party will control the houses of Congress. The Democrats may well hold the Senate (barely) even if the House flips from narrowly Democratic to narrowly Republican. It is clear, however, that the GOP’s midterm gains nationally are meager by historical standards.
And in Minnesota, the DFL will control both the governor’s office and both houses of the Legislature. It retained its monopoly on statewide offices — with the reelections of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha — and protected its most vulnerable U.S. representative, Angie Craig.
GOP legislative leaders today doubtless rue their decision to renege on the grand bargain that was supposed to cap off the regular session last spring and instead gamble that they would wrest away full control of the state government.
Some of the Democratic wins, both in Minnesota and nationally, were quite narrow. But they were wins. And we believe that one major reason was voter interest in protecting democracy itself from the GOP’s vocal cohort of election deniers.
Minnesota’s Republicans nominated two such statewide candidates in Jensen (who at one point declared that Simon should be imprisoned for the 2020 election) and Kim Crockett, the party’s choice for secretary of state. Their losses were the most emphatic of the statewide votes and the first called by the Associated Press. Several other prominent election deniers fell, or are trailing, in other states, although others did win.
This state’s Republicans would do well to recognize that Minnesota’s voters like being able to register at the polls, trust the election system and cherish the state’s traditional position at the top of the turnout lists. The party should abandon its chronic attempts to restrict access to the ballot box — and cease sharing the Trumpian hallucination that the 2020 presidential race was stolen.
